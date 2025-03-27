Man Keeps Demanding That His Coworker Drive Him Home From Work, But The Coworker Doesn’t Want To Drive Him Home Anymore

Driving someone home is a favor, not a chore that you should be expected to do.

WIBTA if I don’t want to drive my colleague to work? I work in healthcare as a nurse. It can be exhausting. You work with people and talk with people through your whole shift. My social battery sometimes gets drained. Like the battery of an iPhone 13 Mini.

The only thing I think about on days like this is my peaceful 30-ish-minute drive home. That’s where I can relax, sing, fart, and reset. My job requires that you have a car because sometimes we need to get to work really fast in the middle of the night.

All of my coworkers have a car except for one parasite coworker. He states that he doesn’t need a car, but every time we are called to an emergency procedure, he would demand me to pick him up.

Even after work, he expects me to drive him home. That’s every single day. Although he’s only a 20-minute walk away from work. I live relatively near him, but I would never take that route, if it wasn’t for him.

I started to hate my drives home. I don’t enjoy them anymore, and I feel awkward. Do I need to live like this for 30 more years? Would I be a jerk if I just told him “no?”

