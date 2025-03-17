Man Tells Niece To Stay Out Of His Home Office, And He Loses His Cool When She Ignores Him And Takes Selfies At His Desk

Rules exist for a reason, but sometimes, kids will see just how far they can push them.

So, what would you do if a younger family member completely ignored your only house rule and invaded your private space?

Would you tell them it was wrong and move on?

Or would you completely lose your cool?

In the following story, an uncle finds himself in this exact situation after his niece lets herself into his office.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for cursing at my niece when she went into my office when I specifically told her it was off limits to guests? My(28M) Sister(33F) is visiting me this week with her daughter/my niece (13F). I was excited to host them in my house as I haven’t really seen my family much ever since I moved away from our home state for my career. For context, I’m a lawyer at a large firm. That means that I have to take work home often, which is why I have a room in my house set up as an office. My office has privileged information about cases and clients.

He advised them of his one rule when they arrived.

Long story short, when my sister and niece arrived yesterday and after I helped them get settled in, I told them that there’s only one rule that I have for staying in my house: My office is off-limits. Fast-forward a few hours, and Everything’s fine and dandy. I’m just sitting on the couch with my sister, watching a movie, when I get a call from a senior associate at work asking me to do a quick review of a document that he sent me via email. When I get upstairs, I see the door to my office is wide open, and the lights are on. When I go in to investigate, my niece is in there sitting in my chair and taking selfies with her feet on my desk. I was beyond furious.

She was just curious.

I only have one rule for guests at my house, and it’s to stay out of my office. I have that rule for a reason. Not only would I be at risk of disbarment, but the integrity of the entire case would be jeopardized if any of that information is leaked. While I’m not accusing her of that specifically, I just don’t want uninvolved people in my office taking pictures and posting them on social media where there may or may not be protected information in view of the camera. I asked her what the **** she was doing, and she said, “I was just curious. I want to be a lawyer like you when I grow up.”

Here’s where he lost his mind.

I told her, “Get the **** out and stay out, you little *****”. My sister came running up the stairs after my niece started crying, and she told me that I was a “monster” for “talking like that to a kid.” I told her she had no business being in my office, and my sister said it didn’t matter because “she’s just a kid.” AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but sheesh!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about his reaction.

This is a great response.

According to this person, he needs a door lock.

Here’s another person who thinks he needs to lock his office.

It was way uncalled for.

What a terrible uncle and lawyer.

Clearly, he needs to learn how to treat and interact with other people. That’s shameful.

