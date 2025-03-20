Man’s Dryer Broke So He Decided To Dry His Clothes On His Front Porch, But He Got A Scathing Note From His Neighbors

Drying clothes on a clothesline has been done for a long time before dryers were even a thing.

This man shares that his dryer isn’t working right now, so he decided to go old school and use a clothesline.

The neighbors don’t like this idea, and he’s wondering if he messed up.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for putting up a clothesline on my front porch? My (23M) dryer broke recently. I can’t afford to replace it at the moment, so I’ve been air drying my clothes. The weather has been nice lately, so I decided to hang up a few things to dry on a clothesline.

This man set up a clothesline on his front porch.

I strung up the line on my front porch. I made a point to only hang up shirts and pants outside because I knew that others would see it. My front porch is visible to the rest of the neighborhood.

He came back to a scathing note from his neighbors.

Today, I came home to a handwritten note on my front door. It was signed off as “(neighborhood name here)”. It said that my clothesline is disrespectful. Furthermore, it brings down property values, said the note.

He did not think it would affect property values.

It’s important to note that this is a Habitat for Humanity neighborhood. So, I don’t feel like property value is all that high to begin with. AITA? Would I be the jerk if I put the clothesline back up anyway?

I don’t think a clothesline is unreasonable at all.

Clotheslines have nothing to do with property values.

