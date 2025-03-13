Mom Has Been Guilt-Tripping Grown Up Child About Moving Out, But That Just Makes Their Child Want To Move Out Even More

Moving out of your parents’ house is a rite of passage for most young adults.

WIBTA if I move out, “leaving” my parents to their responsibilities? I (20) want to move out of my parents’ house. I want to move to a city, 30 minutes away from them. That is where I attend university. However, the situation at home is kind of busy right now.

My grandparents were moved into a retirement home. So now, my mother has to organize doctors’ appointments, and she’ll have to arrange a lot of financial stuff for them. She has been on sick leave the past months to do so, but she will be returning to her job right when I’m planning to move out.

All the while, we also have a dog to take care of. And of course, there’s a lot of chores around the house. I’m heavily involved in these chores because our household only consists of my mother, stepdad, and me.

I have wanted to move out for almost a year now. I don’t have the best relationship with my parents. We aren’t very close, but they always found something that would hinder me, the latest being the situation with my grandparents.

I honestly feel like I am being guilt-tripped. I got called an “egoist pig” recently. And now, I’m considering just moving out despite what my parents tell me. I’m in the financial situation to do so.

I don’t plan on completely abandoning my parents. I’ll still live close enough to help them out, if needed. But me leaving home will make life much more stressful for them.

Parents’ responsibilities are not the kids’ responsibilities.

