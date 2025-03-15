‘My car is under this Tesla. I am trying to get to work.’ – Driver Warned People Against Car Stacker Parking Garages

I have yet to park in one of these car stacker parking lots and, after watching this woman’s video, I don’t know if I’ll be doing it anytime soon…

Her name is Dalal and she took to TikTok to explain what happened when she had a hard time getting her car back after parking in one of these contraptions…

Dalal told viewers, “If any of you have stacker parking in your garage or you’re looking at an apartment building that has stackers instead of a regular garage, don’t do it.”

She continued, “My car is under this Tesla. I am trying to get to work. And it won’t give me…”

She continued, “I cannot get my car out. In San Francisco, people are paying $400 to $600 for parking in their apartments, and I can’t get my ******* car out. How does that make any sense?”

No, thank you!

Check out the video.

@delshk F parking stackers, me and my homies hate parking stackers. And now I’m late for work waiting for maintenance. ♬ original sound – Dalal

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer made a funny comment.

Another TikTok user was confused.

And this individual spoke up.

These things don’t look very efficient…

