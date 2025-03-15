March 15, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘My car is under this Tesla. I am trying to get to work.’ – Driver Warned People Against Car Stacker Parking Garages

I have yet to park in one of these car stacker parking lots and, after watching this woman’s video, I don’t know if I’ll be doing it anytime soon…

Her name is Dalal and she took to TikTok to explain what happened when she had a hard time getting her car back after parking in one of these contraptions…

Source: TikTok/@delshk

Dalal told viewers, “If any of you have stacker parking in your garage or you’re looking at an apartment building that has stackers instead of a regular garage, don’t do it.”

She continued, “My car is under this Tesla. I am trying to get to work. And it won’t give me…”

Source: TikTok/@delshk

She continued, “I cannot get my car out. In San Francisco, people are paying $400 to $600 for parking in their apartments, and I can’t get my ******* car out. How does that make any sense?”

No, thank you!

Source: TikTok/@delshk

Check out the video.

F parking stackers, me and my homies hate parking stackers. And now I’m late for work waiting for maintenance.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer made a funny comment.

Source: TikTok/@delshk

Another TikTok user was confused.

Source: TikTok/@delshk

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@delshk

These things don’t look very efficient…

