Navy Recruit Uses Duct Tape And Rubber Cement To Get Revenge On A Higher-Ranking Bully Who Tried To Intimidate Him

Some people love to pull rank, but they don’t always think about the consequences.

So, what would you do if someone used their slight seniority to push you around, knowing you couldn’t fight back?

Would you accept it and move on?

Or would you find a way to remind them that respect goes both ways?

In the following story, one Navy recruit finds himself in this very scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

Oh, you’re senior to me and there’s nothing I can do about it Over 30 years ago when I was in the Navy, I went to my initial job skill schooling that the Navy calls A- school. So, all through school, I was one of the junior people. One day I was speaking with someone and another recruit who is one Pay grade above me told me to shut my mouth or he was going to write me up. At that time, I had no idea what he could do, so I just was quiet. He told me there was nothing I could do because he outranked me, and if I knew better, I would just shut my mouth.

Right before going home, he bought supplies and made a plan.

Well, I was a bit of a pistol back then, so I was going to get my revenge one way or another.

The day before we graduated and left the base we received our tickets to fly to our home of record and then our next duty stations. So, I purchased a roll of duct tape and a bottle of rubber cement. When he packed his duffel bag, he put it in his locker and put the lock on the locker.

Getting into his locker was not that easy the next morning.

I came along in the middle of the night and, pulling duct tape out, would take one loop of duct tape and then smear rubber cement on it. Then I would take another strip of duct tape wrapped around his lock and then smear rubber cement on it I did that until the lock was one big grey ball on his locker door. Unfortunately for him, his tickets were in there. Boo-hoo. I had my tickets, and I saw him and one of the senior enlisted trying to cut their way through the tape and cement. I heard as I was about to leave that there was no chance that he was going to make his flight.

Wow! The look on the guy’s face must’ve been great!

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit relate to this prank.

If you look closely, you may see him.

So true!

This person looks at it in an interesting way.

Most people would agree with this.

Serves him right!

Hopefully, the guy figured out why it happened to him.

