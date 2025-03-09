Neighbor Needed Access To His Yard For Pool Construction, But When He Refused To Sign The Waiver, Things Got Tense

Some neighbors think that you should just bend over backward to help them, no matter what’s at stake.

So, what would you do if your neighbor asked to tear up part of your yard for their home project, offering only a vague promise to fix it later?

Would you agree so they’ll leave you alone?

Or would you stand your ground to protect your property?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself dealing with this very scenario and has no interest in helping, but they won’t leave him alone.

Here’s the whole story.

AITAH, for refusing to sign my neighbors “Use of Yard” waiver? Last Thursday, my neighbors approached my wife regarding a ‘Use of Yard’ waiver since they don’t have the clearance to move excavators and bobcats to their backyard to build a pool. The waiver states they need 10ft of clearance (4ft would be into our yard based on my measurements), and they would repair the grass to its original state. I have an irrigation system and internet lines that run beneath the area that would be used. The neighbors were leaving for FL and asked for a 48-hour turnaround. I spoke to the pool company on Friday, and the PM said they need 10-12ft and the waiver because there is a good chance the ground will be totally torn up. It was my wife’s 30th birthday this weekend, so this situation was not top of mind, but my neighbor knocked on the door Saturday afternoon asking for a response.

They did not give up easily.

I kindly explained that I was not comfortable signing the current waiver given the typos, lack of notarization, and ambiguities regarding repairs. He took it personally and stormed out of the house, complaining about how much money he was going to lose. Today, the project manager from the pool company knocked on our door, asking what they could do to resolve this. I told him I really didn’t want my yard torn up, but at minimum, a new waiver needs to be drafted, and I would consider it. He then says we have an electrical easement which runs 1.5ft into our yard in the exact spot he wants to use and would just call for access. I check my plat design and deed to see there is NOT any easement running thru the area they need. He leaves and the situation is still up in the air.

That’s not just a small ask.

