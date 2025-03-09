New Homeowner Finds Neighbors’ Cars Parked In His Garage, So He Has Them Towed, And Now Everyone’s Mad

Finding strangers’ cars in your garage isn’t exactly a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

So, what would you do if you arrived at your new home only to find that your neighbors had helped themselves to your garage like it was public parking?

Would you let it go because the house is still unfinished?

Or would you make it clear that your property isn’t up for grabs?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this exact predicament and makes a point.

Here’s what he did.

AITA for having my neighbor’s cars towed from my garage? My house is being built in a neighborhood that’s a few years old. My lot is one of the few remaining lots, and there are occupied houses surrounding mine. The exterior is basically complete, and the contractors are in the process of putting up the drywall. After work the other night, I decided to drive out to inspect the work. Everything looked fine until I decided to check out my garage. When I opened the door, I saw 2 cars and a minivan parked INSIDE my garage. I called the contractor to see if he knew anything about them and he was as perplexed as I was.

He couldn’t let it go.

My guess is that one of the neighbors decided to park their cars inside my garage because there was a slight chance of hail that night. At first I was just going to leave it alone but the more I thought about it the angrier I got. By the time I got to my car, I was steaming mad. So much so that I called a tow company and had them tow all three vehicles away. The next morning, my contractor called and told me the police were there to investigate the theft of the vehicles. I had them put the police on the phone and explained that I was the owner of the property, had the vehicles towed, and gave them the tow company information.

Meeting the neighbor didn’t make it any better.

My contractor told me later that the owners of those vehicles were shouting and cussing them out until the police made them leave. I went by after work, and a guy confronted me about being an *** for having their vehicles towed. He was shouting about how I ruined their day because they missed work and their kids were late to school. He also said it cost almost $1,000 to get all 3 vehicles back and that I’ll be covering the cost. I told him good luck with that and that he’s the *** for parking in my garage without my permission. We went back and forth until his wife came and pulled him home.

Other neighbors offered input.

Some of the other neighbors came out to watch our argument, and afterward, some of them told me I was starting off on the wrong foot and should apologize to that guy. They said that I should be more neighborly and understand that neighbors help each other out. One said that I should have left a note instead of having them towed. It seems all my neighbors are against me. I can see their point, so maybe I overreacted. I’m not sure. AITA?

Regardless if the home is occupied or not, it doesn’t belong to them, so there’s no reason to assume that using it would be fine.

