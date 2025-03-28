March 28, 2025 at 2:20 pm

New Pub Owners Steal The Employees’ Tips, So This Bartender Makes Sure The Tips Are Only Paid In Nickels And Dimes

by Heide Lazaro

Some workplace problems require creative solutions.

This female bartender works in a pub that went downhill fast after new owners took over.

They even stole the employees’ tips!

She was furious, so she found a clever way to make her point.

No tips?… no problem

I work in the worst pub.

This was after the new owners bought it.

They have destroyed everything that made this place amazing.

This woman revealed all that’s bad about the pub.

It’s pulling teeth with them to get our cashouts.

They’re doing a lot of illegal stuff.

And to it all off, the owner literally took my coworker’s tips from her purse.

And he did this on purpose!

So, she decided to execute some form of petty revenge.

We realized the kitchen has not received their tips, too, after the increase in December.

It has been 2 months.

So in the truest sense of petty fashion, I did this for every single shift this week.

I have put around 150 bucks I had to give back in nickels and dimes.

Sounds like a horrible place to work. I’d be looking for a different job.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

The smallest change can make the biggest impact.

