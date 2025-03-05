Office Secretary Only Makes Coffee For One Person, So Another Employee Brings In A Coffee Maker For Her Own Personal Use

Coffee is a big part of the day for many people.

This woman who explains that the secretary in her workplace only makes coffee for one person.

Annoyed, she decided to get another coffee maker, but the secretary didn’t seem to like that.

The story doesn’t end there! This woman knew just how to get back at her!

Read the story below for all the details.

Coffee at work The secretary in the office makes coffee sometimes. But only when the director is there, and not for anyone else.

This woman got a Keurig single-cup coffee maker.

I was making some for the office and realized that I can’t drink a pot of coffee myself. So, I got a Keurig single cup for free on Buy Nothing. I brought it into the office, set it up, and brought in k cups for anyone that wanted it.

The secretary cleaned everything, and left only the coffee pot.

I come in yesterday, and she’s cleaned off the counter of everything but her coffee pot. So now, when she makes coffee, I take almost all of it and leave just enough so it won’t crack the glass. Most of the coffee goes cold, because I can’t drink that much. It makes me happy.

That secretary sounds really annoying. Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Well played, says this person.

Here’s what this person would do.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

While this person thinks the secretary needs a reminder.

Finally, people are loving the petty revenge.

Sometimes, the best revenge is to hoard all the coffee!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.