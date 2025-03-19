Officer Forgot To Register A Fine After A Traffic Stop, So One Lucky Driver Cashed In On A Discount Months Later

Traffic fines are one of those unpleasant facts of life, but sometimes life gives you a lucky break.

But for one driver, a twist of fate and a clerical oversight combined to give him a hefty discount and a rare second chance at saving some cash!

Read on for the full story!

I didn’t pay my fine on time and got a discount for it! I got pulled over by a cop the other day. A routine check, nothing fancy, alcohol test was 0.00, all good. The cop goes back to his car, checks my documents, and comes back with a comically large document binder. (No idea why it was so large, but it was funny at the time.)

The traffic stop went on.

“Sir, could you please step out of the car. I need you to sign this document after I hand you your fine.” At this point, I’m pretty annoyed because not only do I have to leave the comfort of my junk heap car, I’m going to have to pay money too!

The driver notices something strange, but can’t quite put their finger on it.

The guy hands me the fine, I glance over it, and something about it seems awfully familiar. But, since I was in a rush, I just sign and he lets me go.

But then it suddenly hits them.

Fast forward to an hour later, at home, me reading the fine again. “XX.XX.20XX” — the exact same place and exact same time as the fine I got in January when registering my current junk heap. A fine which should have already been registered as handed to me 5 months ago!

The driver explains further.

Probably someone reading this: “Ok, you got handed the same fine twice, so what?” Well, let me explain! Where I live, by law, in the span of two weeks after a fine is officially handed to you, you get a 30% discount on it.

So in other words, today was their lucky day!

Since I did not pay it the first time, I essentially lost my right for a pretty hefty discount. BUT since it was never registered in the system that it was handed to me, I essentially cheated the system and paid my fine just now, 30% cheaper AND 5 months later. So, I guess the moral of the story is: Don’t pay your fines on time! You may just save a buck!

Sometimes beating the system just takes a little patience – or carelessness.

What did Reddit think about this crazy twist of fate?

In America, we do things a bit differently…

But in some cities, getting a ticket really isn’t that big of a deal.

This is especially true in really big cities.

Sometimes fines just get plain lost in the mail.

It turns out procrastination has its perks!

