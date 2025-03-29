March 29, 2025 at 6:49 am

Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kid’s Meals When She Goes Out, And It’s A Surprisingly Good Value

by Ben Auxier

Samantha James at an Olive Garden

TikTok/sammyinthesity

Looking to save money while you’re eating out?

Maybe consider embracing your inner child.

Take a tip from this vid TikTok user @sammyinthesity:

“I got another kid’s meal,” she says.

“This one’s from Olive Garden.”

“I got the fettuccine with shrimp, broccoli, two breadsticks, and it came with the drink for $9.32. Again, not bad.”

“And this is plenty of food, y’all, like, I’ve been able to eat off of this twice.”

“You can get it with shrimp, chicken, meatballs, different pasta, or whatever else.”

@sammyinthesity

I love a kids meal 😋 #olivegarden #fypシ #lifehack

♬ original sound – Samantha James

There’s other good kid’s meal deals to be found too, apparently.

Like Cracker Barrel:

2025 03 07 21 47 50 Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kids Meals When She Goes Out, And Its A Surprisingly Good Value

Or maybe a little Chipotle:

2025 03 07 21 47 57 Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kids Meals When She Goes Out, And Its A Surprisingly Good Value

Cava anyone? Or Chili’s?

2025 03 07 21 48 17 Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kids Meals When She Goes Out, And Its A Surprisingly Good Value

Even the movie theatre!

2025 03 07 21 48 30 Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kids Meals When She Goes Out, And Its A Surprisingly Good Value

Go ahead, eat like a kid again.

