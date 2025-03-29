Olive Garden Customer Saves Money By Buying Kid’s Meals When She Goes Out, And It’s A Surprisingly Good Value

Looking to save money while you’re eating out?

Maybe consider embracing your inner child.

Take a tip from this vid TikTok user @sammyinthesity:

“I got another kid’s meal,” she says.

“This one’s from Olive Garden.”

“I got the fettuccine with shrimp, broccoli, two breadsticks, and it came with the drink for $9.32. Again, not bad.”

“And this is plenty of food, y’all, like, I’ve been able to eat off of this twice.”

“You can get it with shrimp, chicken, meatballs, different pasta, or whatever else.”

There’s other good kid’s meal deals to be found too, apparently.

Like Cracker Barrel:

Or maybe a little Chipotle:

Cava anyone? Or Chili’s?

Even the movie theatre!

Go ahead, eat like a kid again.

