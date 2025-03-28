Playful Kid In The Arcade Accidentally Broke Boy’s Gift For His Mom, So The Boy Got Revenge Without Getting Caught

When accidents happen, how do you think a kid will deal with the situation?

A break deserves a break Many, many years ago, my class went to a theme park. There was a gift shop. I spent most of my money buying my Mom a porcelain cat in a basket. The cat was stuck to the basket, and it was real cute.

This boy was playing a video game in the arcade.

About an hour before we were due to leave, I was in the arcade. I was playing an analogue submarine game. This kid was running full speed up and down the arcade and was jumping off a set of steps just behind me and to my right.

The kid accidentally kicked his box with the porcelain cat.

He kept running past me. And then, on one of his passes, he kicked the box that my Mom’s cat was in. I opened the box and saw the cat was out of the basket. I saw red. It was probably not done on purpose looking back, but he probably slipped and kicked it. I didn’t care.

He then resorted to some petty revenge.

With the most perfect timing I have ever managed, I stuck my leg out backwards. As he ran past towards the steps, I felt his leg hit mine like a perfect golf shot. Then I heard a crack, and the kid started screaming. I leaned down and lifted my box and walked slowly out. He didn’t know it was me.

His teachers were trying to identify whose fault it was.

Later, on the bus, 2 teachers addressed all of us. The kid had broken something in his leg, and had to go to hospital. They absolutely glared at every single one of us, threatening us that no one would go home until they found the culprit.

He never admitted it.

It was hot and heavy for about 15 minutes. But I didn’t crack. That was when I discovered this: That I had a talent for lying convincingly in extreme situations.

But, he felt bad afterwards.

I didn’t mean for the kid to break anything. I felt bad about it afterwards. It’s 50 years later, and I see the cat on my Mom’s kitchen window every time I visit. I still remember the screaming.

Whoa! That’s huge. Even though he successfully lied about it, it seems that he still feels somewhat bad about it years later.

Some breaks are accidental, while others are intentionally done.

