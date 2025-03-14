Pop Secret Customer Thinks She’s Found A Revolutionary New Use For Their Popcorn Bag

Have you ever like, REALLY burned a bag of popcorn before?

I had a roommate who once left a bag of popcorn in the microwave for so long, said microwave was permanently damaged and smelled like popcorn from thereafter until we finally threw it away.

But if you UNDER do it, you might have another problem, which TikTok user @brit617 is here to help us solve.

“I finally figured out what the slit on the microwave popcorn bag is for…” the caption reads.

With the slit on the freshly popped bag open just a fraction of an inch, she turns it upside down over a bowl and begins to lightly shake.

As she shakes, the unpopped kernels filter through and land in the bowl, presumably to be disposed of before munching into the good stuff.

What does the internet think of this revolution?

Of course, there’s a more obvious, primary reason for the opening:

Apparently there are some downright degenerates who walk among us:

But honestly, here’s the real problem:



Agree, that’s WAY too many kernels.

Up your poppin’ game.

