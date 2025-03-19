Pregnant Woman Said She Can’t Make It To Her Brother-In-Law’s Wedding Because It’s Too Close To Her Due Date, So The Bride Is Calling Her Selfish
Having a baby is a big deal and all moms need to do what’s best for their situation.
Unfortunately not everyone gets this.
In today’s story, one bride actually accuses a pregnant mom of being selfish for not wanting to travel close to her due date.
Check out all the drama.
AITA for not going to BIL’s wedding?
I have been married to my husband for five years.
We are currently expecting another baby this summer.
His brother very recently got engaged (after I found out I was pregnant) and announced they have decided to get married several states away (where she is from).
The problem is that I’ll be close to 40 weeks by the date of the wedding.
The risks are high.
I have a history of “going early” and will probably have the baby before 40 weeks, but there’s no guarantee.
I don’t feel comfortable traveling so far away from my midwife and dragging along several young kids under 3, potentially even a newborn.
My husband was asked to be the best man. My children were not asked to have any involvement with the wedding party as my SIL doesn’t really like kids.
We agreed to have him fly down by himself for the weekend regardless of whether or not l’ve gone into labor.
And some people are not very understanding.
But my in-laws are very angry and my future SIL is saying that we are trying to ruin her day by making it about ourselves.
I just don’t want to travel and risk exposing such a little baby to germs and lots of people.
I’d probably still be in a diaper myself. If we drove, it’d be about 14 hours of driving, not including stopping for breaks with four young kids.
Letting her husband go even if she’s in labor is definitely not selfish! She definitely shouldn’t travel so close to her due date.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
She just can’t win with these people.
That should have been enough! Ugh.
We know our bodies!
Definitely not. Why didn’t they think of that?
You gotta do what you gotta do.
Cancel them all.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.