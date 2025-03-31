Ross Customer Got Some Cute New Clothes For Her Toddler, But Then She Noticed A Big Error On One Of Them
I have a weird confession to make.
I didn’t set foot in a Ross Dress for Less for the vast majority of my life because I thought the “dress” in the title meant they were specifically a store that sold dresses, and as I am not a person who prefers to wear dresses, I thought it wasn’t for me.
Turns out I’m stupid and they have tons of clothes.
Though it still may not be for me, judging by this video from TikTok user @auroraaylin:
“This is what my cheap *** gets for buying my son’s clothes at Ross.”
“Cute shirt, right? Has a little bear on it, and it came in a pack. There’s a bunch of bears. And I was this whole time was like, oh, mommy’s snuggle bear. That’s so cute.”
“Bro, that didn’t say snuggle. That says sunggle. Mommy’s sunggle bear.”
“What is a sunggle bear? Now I know why that shirt was in a pack of five at Ross for, like, three bucks.”
@auroraaylin
I should’ve known a pack of 5 for $3 was too good to be true even for Ross😭 #rossfinds #momfail
Of course, it would have been totally lost on many:
But the discovery quickly spread:
It wasn’t the only shirt typo out there:
But yes, this IS literally why it was at a Ross for that cheap.
Everything is expensive these days.
Honestly, I’ll deal with a typo for a good a price.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.