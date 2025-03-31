Ross Customer Got Some Cute New Clothes For Her Toddler, But Then She Noticed A Big Error On One Of Them

I have a weird confession to make.

I didn’t set foot in a Ross Dress for Less for the vast majority of my life because I thought the “dress” in the title meant they were specifically a store that sold dresses, and as I am not a person who prefers to wear dresses, I thought it wasn’t for me.

Turns out I’m stupid and they have tons of clothes.

Though it still may not be for me, judging by this video from TikTok user @auroraaylin:

“This is what my cheap *** gets for buying my son’s clothes at Ross.”

“Cute shirt, right? Has a little bear on it, and it came in a pack. There’s a bunch of bears. And I was this whole time was like, oh, mommy’s snuggle bear. That’s so cute.”

“Bro, that didn’t say snuggle. That says sunggle. Mommy’s sunggle bear.”

“What is a sunggle bear? Now I know why that shirt was in a pack of five at Ross for, like, three bucks.”

Of course, it would have been totally lost on many:

But the discovery quickly spread:

It wasn’t the only shirt typo out there:

But yes, this IS literally why it was at a Ross for that cheap.



Everything is expensive these days.

Honestly, I’ll deal with a typo for a good a price.

