Rowdy Neighbor Ignored Every Request For Quiet, But One Renter Rebelled By Turning Exam Week Into A Wall-Shaking Concert

Most people just want to live in peace, but when you live next to noisy neighbors, that becomes nearly impossible.

After one sleepless night too many, one neighbor decided to turn the tables (and the stereo dial) in an unforgettable way.

Read on for the full story!

Neighbors were consistently loud, so I got a bit louder, at the wrong time of the year 😀 Throughout the year I had noisy and thoughtless neighbors. They would often have loud parties that would go to the early hours of the morning.

This renter tried everything to get the noise to stop.

I had called the police, called the apartment manager, and nobody would do anything about it. I was losing sleep, and my work was becoming affected as well. I had spoken to them directly, and they completely disregarded me, refusing to just shut up. This went on for months, and I was riding out my lease to move somewhere else.

But one day, they caught wind of some leverage to use over this noisy neighbor.

One day, I’m sitting watching TV on a nice spring day, and I have my windows wide open. I hear one of the neighbor’s friends come over, and he asks if he’s coming out. He says no, he needs to study for an important test he’s taking the next day. This little snippet of information was all I needed.

It was time to put their plan into action.

His friend leaves, and he closes the door. I then proceeded to take my speakers and put them up against the walls, near where I knew his desk was. I began to blare Merzbow and Death Metal straight at the wall. I put on my noise-canceling headphones and just blasted it as loud as possible for hours.

Now the landlord has something to say, of course.

My landlord actually ended up coming into the apartment because I didn’t hear him knocking, and he’s obviously flipping out. But I’m like “meh, you never did anything when I complained, so good luck! Call the cops :D” My lease was set to be up soon anyway, and I was leaving the state, so forget all of you! The landlord leaves, and I’m still amped up on adrenaline. It’s quiet for maybe 20 minutes, and I just intermittently start blasting music again.

Finally, the neighbor starts knocking on the door.

The neighbor comes over, irate, screaming that he has this big test, and he’s got to pass it (apparently a medical student). I just laughed in his face and said, “I don’t hear anything.” He then makes a fantastic mistake, telling me he didn’t just have a final tomorrow, but it was finals week!

Too bad this renter didn’t care!

Oh great! Added stress for the week = the fact that I continued doing this every night for the rest of the week. I set my alarm to go off every 30 minutes, and I would bang on the walls with a hammer, blasting music. I was going a bit crazy as well, but that didn’t matter, because I was messing up this guy’s life. Around day 3 of no sleep for anyone, he comes over screaming about how his family will disown him and all this nonsense.

But the sob stories weren’t gonna work this time.

This just made me laugh. I just said the same thing over and over, that I didn’t hear the music and thought it was coming from somewhere else. I basically started gaslighting him, acting really nice when he came over in a rage.

Eventually, this debauchery caught up with the renter.

That weekend, the landlord gave some notice that I had to leave, which I was fine with because he broke my lease. I wanted to get out anyway, so I got my deposit back. On the last morning I was there, I was moving out, and I knocked on the neighbor’s door at like 8 am.

But they didn’t miss one last chance to mess with their neighbor.

I asked him if he wanted this old air conditioner I was going to throw out otherwise. He was totally in a daze, and I don’t know if he really understood what was happening any longer. Anyway, hopefully, I messed up his life and his future a bit. Should’ve shut up when I told him numerous times.

They may have gotten evicted, but at least they went out in a blaze of death metal.

What did Reddit think?

The neighbor may have been a med student, but his problem solving skills were a bit lacking.

It turns out, many countries have a way to say “What goes around, comes around.”

This commenter spotted another large issue with the story.

This user thinks the renter chose the perfect choice of music for the revenge.

This renter turned the tables and the stereo knob to get back at their jerk neighbor.

It turns out payback just needed the right soundtrack.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.