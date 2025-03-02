She Attended Her Cousin’s Wedding Against Her Mother’s Wishes, And Now Some Of Her Family Members Aren’t Talking To Her
Family dynamics can be tough to navigate, no doubt about it!
And it’s really tough to be stuck in the middle of warring factions of family members.
Which brings us to today’s story!
Was this woman wrong to go to her cousin’s wedding?
Read on and see what you think!
AITA for going to a wedding even though I knew that it would hurt my family?
“I (23F) recently attended the wedding of my cousin who we will call Lucy (28f).
Lucy had a falling out with my sister who I’ll call Alex (20f) a few years back over a joke that her mother made about Alex’s boyfriend in front of him.
Yikes!
They stormed out of the family gathering and when Lucy tried to talk about it with Alex told told her they weren’t family and blocked almost everyone.
My mother and I received an invite to Lucy’s wedding a few months back and I chose to RSVP.
My mother did not because she was not invited to the reception (there was an open bar and she has been struggling with sobriety for years.
They were concerned about her relapsing like she has at another family members wedding).
Her mom is putting her foot down.
My mom then demanded that I not attend the wedding because it would be me siding with Lucy and “betraying” the family.
At that point I had already RSVPd and bought a dress and suit for the occasion plus I was really looking forward to seeing family that I have not seen in years.
I made the choice to go with my boyfriend and we had a very good time but now my immediate family is icing me out.
I now feel really bad that I decided to go even though I knew that my family would feel betrayed by it.
My boyfriend and extended family said that I made the right choice for myself and that I shouldn’t feel guilty about it.
My immediate family is barely speaking to me and my friend said that I shouldn’t have gone to keep the peace.
AITA for going to a wedding even though I knew my family wouldn’t like it?”
