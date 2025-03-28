She Bought Her Sister A Nice New Kitchen Appliance For Her Wedding, And She Was Upset When Her Sister Gave It Back To Her

The politics of gift giving are super confusing sometimes, aren’t they?

If you get a gift that you don’t want, or if you get multiples of the same gift, what should you do? Are you obligated to keep everything anyway, or is it okay to regift items you don’t want?

In today’s story, two sisters are arguing about this situation.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for holding a grudge against my sister over a gift? My sister (29F) got married last month. I (26F) was one of her bridesmaids, and I spent a lot of money on her wedding: the dress, bachelorette trip, hotel, etc.

Never a great feeling when someone else’s party turns into your bill.

Even though I was not in a financial position to buy whatever I want, I still wanted to get her a nice wedding gift. She had mentioned months ago that she really wanted this expensive Dutch oven for her kitchen. It was not cheap, but I saved up and bought it for her. I was so excited because I knew she’d love it.

And then, the gift is given:

Fast forward to the wedding. I give her the gift at the reception, and she thanks me. All good.

Or WAS it all good?

Now, here’s where it gets weird. Last week, she comes over to my apartment for dinner. At some point, she goes, “Oh I brought you a little housewarming present!” (I moved in a few months ago but hadn’t had a proper housewarming.) She hands me a wrapped box. I open it. It’s the exact same Dutch oven I gave her.

Man, talk about double Dutch.

At first, I thought maybe she got me the same one as a coincidence. But then I noticed the packaging looked a little worn. I checked the bottom, and the label with my original gift message was still on it. I was stunned. I asked, “Did you just give me back the gift I got you? She got flustered and said something like, “Well, yeah, we got a couple of them at the wedding, and I figured you’d like it!”

And that’s where it all hit the fan.

I told her that was super tacky and honestly kind of insulting. If she didn’t want it, she could’ve at least returned it for store credit or given it to literally anyone else. She got defensive and said I was being ungrateful, that a gift is a gift, and I should just accept it. I told her that in that case, I was just going to “regift” it right back to her at Christmas. She got mad and left.

So what do we make of all this now?

Now, my family is saying I was being petty and that I should’ve just accepted it with grace. But I feel like this was just lazy and rude. AITA for refusing to accept my own gift back

Her sister was pretty tacky and rude by regifting the gift back to the person who gave it to her!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks her sister was rude.

The consensus was overwhelmingly against the sis:

Maybe it’s a new running joke?

There were better ways to handle this.

Come on, there were so many other things she could have done.



Bottom line: if you must regift, don’t do it to the giver.

