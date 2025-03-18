She Endured Excruciating Pain From A Health Crisis, But Her Husband Kept Lecturing Her On Being More Physically Fit

Communication in relationships often requires tact, especially when the other person is hurting.

A wife, reeling from an excruciating health issue, is blindsided by her husband’s insistence on suggesting unhelpful solutions during her moment of vulnerability.

AITAH for not speaking to my husband while I recover? I (33F) had a ruptured 5 cm ovarian cyst and have been in the most pain I’ve ever been in in my life.

I was in the hospital last Thursday, and last night, my husband (32M) randomly comes in to lecture (I say lecture because when he starts talking, he doesn’t stop) me on how I’d probably heal better if I was more active. I told him cysts don’t work that way, and he said, “I don’t think that’s true.”

He’s military, so he’s insistent that he knows about how physical health is basically the cure to everything. I was pretty annoyed at this point, so I’m just rolling my eyes as he says more.

I even did an online search to verify if better health would have prevented the cyst rupture, and from what I read, I was right that better health would not have prevented a rupture. We got into an argument about it again this morning, because as I’m about to go do something, he stops me to talk about physical health again.

I told him that I don’t disagree that I should take better care of myself, but I was upset about timing. Why did he need to hound me about this now?

While I’m in the worst pain of my life, he thought it would be a good time to bring up health since I obviously wasn’t in good health and had to go to the hospital, and he never does. His words, not mine.

He says I’m being insecure about the topic of physical fitness, but I think the way he brought the topic up was insensitive. Now he keeps asking if I’m okay, but I just ignore him. AITAH?

