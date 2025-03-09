She Enforced A No-Shoes Rule In Her Home, But Her Boyfriend’s Mom Took It As A Personal Attack And Ended Up In Tears

Having house rules is normal, but some people take them way too personally.

So, what would you do if a guest kept ignoring a simple request in your home?

Would you let it go to avoid conflict?

Or would you stick to your boundaries, no matter who it was?

In the following story, a young lady finds herself in this exact situation with her boyfriend’s mother.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for making my BF’s mom cry because of a “petty” rule? So me (21F) and my boyfriend (24M) have been together for almost 2 years and live together. His mother is very involved in his life (some might say overbearing, but I try to be respectful). She’s nice but has this way of like, pushing boundaries while acting like she means well. So, the issue is that I have a “no shoes in the house” rule. My BF is cool with it, all my friends do it no problem. But his mom refuses. She claims it’s “rude to ask guests to take their shoes off” and that it makes her feel “disrespected.” I’ve tried explaining that it’s just a cleanliness thing but she won’t budge. Last weekend, she came over and, surprise surprise, walked in with her shoes on. I very politely (I swear) said, “Oh, can you take them off, please?”

Just when she thought it was over, her boyfriend’s dad got involved.

She huffs and says, “You’re really gonna make me do this?” And I just stood there waiting. She sighs dramatically, takes them off, and spends the whole visit sulking. Then, later, I got a TEXT from my boyfriend’s dad saying I made her cry, and she feels like I’m “trying to assert dominance” over her in her son’s home. (Our home, actually.) My BF is on my side, but now his parents are acting like I’ve disrespected the Queen of England. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this, but you should always respect someone in their home.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

