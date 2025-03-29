She Had A Bad Breakup, So She Kept Making Crude Usernames For Her Ex’s Hulu Account

Breakups have inspired a wealth of great art and wisdom, new love and kindness. None of those things are in this story… Depending on how you look at it. But read it anyway.

The things we do to get through the day… 😅 My ex and I had a messy breakup a couple months ago and his login information for Hulu was still on my phone.

The games begin!

His family had logged out my device but didn’t change the password, so I logged in and changed his name to Tiny (Eggplant). I checked back maybe a week later and it was still there, so I changed it to Micro (Eggplant).

And the creativity is endless.

Then checked back a few days later. Still there, so I changed it to Thief with a Tiny (Eggplant). The family deleted his account after that. I still have access. I am very tempted to add his account back and begin the name game again!

Here is what folks are saying.

You sound excited. Take it easy.

I don’t think OP cares.

That would probably be more effective.

Sounds like therapy.

I hope you all find peace.

