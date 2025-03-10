She Refused To Let Her Friend Take The Bigger Bedroom Without Discussion, And Now Their Living Situation Is Up In The Air

Just because someone calls dibs on something doesn’t mean they get their way.

What would you do if you were apartment hunting with a friend and they instantly claimed the biggest room without even asking what you thought?

Would you push back for a fair discussion?

Or would you let them take what they wanted to avoid conflict?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself in this exact predicament and is unsure how to feel about it.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to let my friend take the bigger room in our potential apartment? My friend (F21, let’s call her Sarah) and I (F21) went apartment hunting yesterday. It was the first place we toured, and we both really loved it. The complex was beautiful, the pool was nice, and the gym was so good that I could cancel my current gym membership. Everything was going great – until we got to the bedrooms. The apartment had one larger room with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, and as soon as we walked in, Sarah immediately claimed it to the bathroom/Walk-in closet. She was like, “Oh my God, I need this room!” and, right in front of the assistant manager, she turned to me and said, “You take the smaller room. I’ll take the bigger one.” I was completely caught off guard because we had never discussed how we’d divide the rooms, and she was acting like it was already decided. She started going on about how she needed the bigger room because she has so much stuff, trying to convince me to take the smaller one. That’s when I finally spoke up and told her no. For context, I’ve never had my own room before. I’ve always had to sleep in the living room at home while my parents had one room and my 2 other siblings had the other. It wasn’t forced, but as an adult, I want my privacy.

Here’s where things got really uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, she’s always had a room to herself. When I brought that up, she responded, “Exactly! This is an upgrade for you. Before, you had no room, and now you’ll have a room. And I’ve always had a room, so now I get a bigger one!” The assistant manager looked visibly uncomfortable, and honestly, so was I. I stood my ground and told her I wasn’t okay with that. If I’ve never had a room before, I want to go big or go home. I’m not settling for the smaller one just because she decided she got the bigger one. Since I’ve never had a room, it’s go big or go home, but that doesn’t also mean I wanted her to settle for the smaller room… I just wish I could find a roommate-style apartment. This whole situation rubbed me the wrong way. But I still want to live with her. She’s one of my closest friends. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this.

There must be a way to make this fair.

Let’s check out what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks there are no winners.

Great point.

Here’s some excellent advice.

As this person points out, they need to figure out how the larger bedroom is worth.

It’s the only fair way.

On one hand, they can decide who gets the larger room and what that will cost.

Or, on the other, they might be better off continuing their search for an apartment that suits them both.

