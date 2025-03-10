She Told Her Best Guy Friend That Their Other Pal Was Being A Jerk, And He Exploded On Them And Ended Their Friendship

You’re about to read a story about a threesome gone wrong…

AITAH for ruining my best friend’s lifetime bromance? “I (27F) am friends with the sweetest guy ever, Logan (31M). We met through his childhood BFF Zack (31M) not long after Zack tried to romance me. Zack confessed his undying love minutes into our first meeting, and I was like, “Let’s get to know each other first, Romeo.”

After a few weeks, I told Zack, “Hey, this isn’t working. You’re great, but we want different things.” Translation: “I’m not into you.” I even gave him the “choose-your-own-adventure” option: move on or stay friends. Zack chose door number two, friendship, but his version involved bringing up his feelings every few months like an unwanted sequel.

For TWO YEARS, Zack kept trying to wear me down. He’d drop the “I need to talk” bomb, pour his heart out, get rejected, then throw a tantrum like I’d stolen his Pokémon cards. My feelings were background noise in Zack’s personal rom-com, and he was the only one who didn’t realize it was a flop. Even mutual friends tried to stage an intervention, but Zack was committed to his delusion. Meanwhile, Logan and I thrived as platonic besties. He is my most beloved friend and I am his. I finally told him about Zack’s antics, hoping he’d save me from the endless love confessions. Logan was livid—not at me per se, but at Zack for being Zack and at me for being too nice about it. Logan initially wanted to handle it himself, but we decided I should confront Zack myself. To my surprise, Zack backed off.

Fast forward a year, and Zack reemerges, claiming I led him on, wasn’t honest, and “disrespected his feelings.” I literally said, “This isn’t going to work. Let’s end this before feelings get hurt.” Zack heard, “Try harder.” Then Zack started treating me like trash in front of mutual friends. I was subjected to all sorts of passive-aggressive disrespect and borderline bullying, but Logan hadn’t seen it firsthand. One day, Zack invites himself over while Logan and I are hanging out. Logan notices my “Zack’s-coming-over-again?” face, and I spill the beans about Zack’s behavior after he insists. Logan doesn’t react… yet. When Zack shows up, Logan calls it a night and escorts me out.

A week later, I hear through a mutual friend that Logan exploded on Zack, potentially ruining their 28-year bromance. Zack’s reaction? Fury. He insists I “came between them” and calls me an “outsider,” like this is some weird best-friend cult I infiltrated. Neither has contacted me since. One friend says it’s my fault and I should’ve stayed away from Logan, let alone telling him about Zack. Another says it was inevitable like Thanos that Logan was going to notice the disrespectful behavior anyway. So, AITAH for ruining their bromance?”

