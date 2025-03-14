She Tried To Split the Bill For A Party Fairly, But The Guests Have Other Ideas

Who doesn’t love a good party?

AITA for Charging Bachelorette Party Guests Only for Activities They Attended? My sister, Sarah (34F) and I (38F) are the matrons of honor for our other sister, Kelly (37F) and recently planned her bachelorette party. Kelly lives in a big city in Washington, but decided to have her bachelorette party in Boston, which is the nearest big city to our home town, where Sarah and I still live.

The planning process was rough. Kelly’s friends from Washington continually tried to insert themselves into the planning process. One girl even going so far as to send us an entire slide deck with the party completely outlined from activities to décor and extras. Later, this girl even booked an event that was in direct conflict with one of the events that we had already booked without asking us. However, it is important to note that despite this level of intervening these friends never once mentioned budget and in fact were continually suggesting unnecessary extras (e.g., “swag bags”, costumes, décor).

The party arrived and everyone had a great time, but of course it’s when the bill arrives that things take a turn. We had a few large items that needed to be settled up after the fact – the Airbnb and a limo ride. For each item I divided its cost by the number of people that attended it (minus the bride of course) and then gave each girl a total based on the events she attended. So, if someone did not sleep at the Airbnb but did come to the limo ride her bill would only be for her share of the limo ride.

When the girls from Washington received this bill they were not pleased. They believe that I should split the cost of all items evenly across all people that attended any event during the bachelorette, regardless if they attended that particular event, or if there was even room for them at that particular event. So if someone did not sleep at the Airbnb but did do the limo ride they would be billed for their share of the Airbnb and limo ride. They believe that this is even more justified because it reduces their bill and they had already incurred significant costs for flights. They had also assumed that everyone in the group would be attending all events even though that was never discussed and makes zero sense. If everyone slept at the Airbnb and did the limo ride we would have been over capacity in both cases and needed to upgrade to a more expensive option.

They also believe that as the matrons of honor we should incur additional costs as part of our matron of honor duties. They have sent me an amount of money using their methodology based on total estimates that they came up with for the costs of these items (not the actual receipts). They also are not paying Sarah for the cost of their food at the Airbnb, believing it should be part of the additional costs that we incur as the matrons of honor. Should I have split costs across anyone who attended any event and taken on additional costs, AITA?

Personally, I’m on a pretty tight budget most of the time, so if I’m invited to an event and not told EXACTLY what I’ll be expected to chip in beforehand, I’m gonna be upset with any bill.

