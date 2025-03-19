She Was Looking Forward To Her Honeymoon, But Then Her Friend Announced She’d Be Joining Them

It sort of seems like no matter how long your fun trip is, it’s always too short.

AITAH for not wanting to share my honeymoon with my best friend? I (24F) am getting married soon, and my fiancé (25M) and I have been planning our honeymoon. We decided on a dream destination—somewhere we’ve both always wanted to go, just the two of us. We’re covering everything ourselves, and we’ve been saving up for this trip for over a year.

Enter my best friend, Anna (24F). She’s been super involved in my wedding planning and has been joking for months about “crashing” our honeymoon. I always laughed it off because I assumed she was literally joking. Well, turns out, she wasn’t.

She told me she and her boyfriend just booked a trip to the exact same place at the exact same time as us. She was all excited like, “Omg, we can meet up for dinner, do excursions together—it’ll be so fun!” I was stunned and just said, “Wait… you’re serious?” She acted like it was no big deal and that it would be “even better” having another couple around.

I told her, as nicely as possible, that this is supposed to be an intimate trip for me and my husband, and I wasn’t comfortable with her tagging along. She got super offended and said I was being dramatic, that it’s not like we have to spend every moment together, and that I was making her feel like a burden. Now she’s upset, and some of our mutual friends think I’m being harsh because “it’s not like she’s staying in our hotel room.” But I just feel like a honeymoon should be our time, not a group trip. AITAH?

