Stepdad Is Not Fond Of His Stepdaughter’s Behavior And Entitlement, So He Finds Himself Faced With A Difficult Decision

Blended families come with unique challenges.

This man shares that he has been living with his partner and stepdaughter.

However, he noticed the child’s entitlement, with her behavior worsening by the day.

He has reached his breaking point, and he’s considering doing something drastic.

AITAH for ending a 5 year relationship because spoiled stepdaughter? I (33M) have been living with my partner (32F) for the past two years. We both have daughters from previous relationships. They are about the same age and they generally get along.

However, my daughter is with her mother most of the time, so she doesn’t stay with us as often while my stepdaughter is with us full-time.

She was very spoiled and didn’t know how to share.

Since we started dating (five years ago), my stepdaughter has been very spoiled. She struggles with sharing—especially when it comes to her mother. Setting boundaries with her has been difficult, both in terms of her accepting my presence in her mom’s life and improving her behavior.

After moving in, I started contributing financially. I also helped with household expenses. And since I have a good salary, I’ve thrown both girls amazing birthday parties. I had taken them on great vacations.

However, my stepdaughter’s entitlement has only gotten worse. She believes she deserves everything. She acts extremely spoiled and refuses to listen.

Throughout our relationship, I’ve asked my partner to address her daughter’s behavior as she often acts rude, misbehaves, and lies constantly. I’ve had many conversations with both of them about this, and I even paid for therapy to help my stepdaughter develop better behavior and social skills.

Despite all of this, things have only escalated. My stepdaughter has become a compulsive liar. She will deny things even when I clearly see her doing them. My partner doesn’t discipline her in any meaningful way. She just tells her not to do it again, but there are no real consequences for her actions.

This is becoming a bigger issue because I don’t want my daughter to feel like there’s a double standard. If she gets punished for misbehaving, that might look not fair to her, especially when my stepdaughter gets away with everything.

I have put in so much effort and have had countless conversations with my partner. I’ve come to the realization that nothing is going to change. Because of that, I’ve decided it may be best to walk away. AITA?

Sometimes, love isn’t enough to make a family work.

