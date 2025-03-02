Stuck Between His Fiancée And His Mom As They War Over Wedding Venues, This Guy Made The Mistake Of Choosing The Wrong Side

In theory, planning a wedding sounds like a lot of fun – stressful at times, but fun.

But then when other people’s opinions start creeping in, it can be more of a battle than anything.

For some couples, it can be a relief just to get the big day over and done with.

The guy in this story, for example, is stuck in a battle of wills between his mom and his future wife.

Read on to find out what made him side with his mom, insulting his bride in the process.

AITA for telling my fiancée to stop being a brat? My fiancée always wanted our wedding at this lake in the mountains – so much so that she talked about it before the engagement. We visited every year, and it’s almost tradition to hike up there and camp there. There is more hiking past that point so we make a long weekend of it. However, my mom is not happy because she is not fit enough for the hike. My fiancée’s family are hikers, but my mom has knee issues and is overweight and cannot do anything too difficult. This hike is 6 km to get to the lake and everyone else in the wedding party can do it.

My fiancée agreed to have the wedding elsewhere, but then wanted to do it in her aunt’s backyard. Her aunt has the nicest backyard out of the people we know, but I still wouldn’t say it’s very nice. She said she was just going to buy some string lights and an arch and do it there. I have been to the backyard and it’s not bad, it just has garden beds and chickens in the corner which my mom isn’t happy with. My mom wants a formal location and is arguing the backyard spot is her punishing her from her first option.

My fiancée that this is the case, and says it’s because she doesn’t want to pay for a ceremony spot and she thinks the backyard is prettiest spot that is free. We looked at some public parks, but they get very crowded and renting them is already not an option as they are mostly filled up. My mom found a rental spot in a building with a decorative wall and benches that costs $1200 for two hours’ rental, and is something she felt like is pretty enough for a wedding. This is the cheapest option other than the parks we have come across.

My fiancée refuses to pay for it even though she previously agreed to half, and told my mom that if she wants to dictate the spot then she needs to pay for it. My mom is taking it as her punishing her for not letting the wedding happen at the lake. Now they are arguing. I think my fiancée and I each paying for half is an easy fix and she is making it difficult for no reason. However, she refuses to make any compromises and has told my mom that if she doesn’t want the wedding at her aunt’s backyard then she doesn’t have to come. We argued about it as well and I called her a brat because it’s her way or the highway. AITA?

So let’s get this straight.

The couple find somewhere they’re both happy with for their wedding, but then his mom says no.

So the fiancée compromises and finds somewhere else, that fits her budget and her aesthetic preferences.

Let’s see what Reddit made of this.

It’s not enough that this guy’s fiancée has let her wedding dreams go – it seems like her mother in law won’t be happy until she’s succumbed to the fancy, expensive wedding she wants for her son.

Rather than insulting his bride, he should be prioritizing his wife and his own ideals now, not letting his mom dictate.

