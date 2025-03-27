Teen Refuses To Call Her Mom By The New First Name She Chose Because It’s The Same As Hers, And Now Her Mom Feels Disrespected

Names carry meaning, but when someone decides to take on your name, things can get super awkward.

So, what would you do if your mom suddenly changed her name to yours with a slight twist? Would you accept it and move on? Or would you feel uncomfortable and struggle to call her by her new name?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this very scenario and is unsure if she’s wrong for being upset. Here’s what’s going on.

Aitah for calling my mom by her original name after she changed it to mine? I’m in a really strange situation. My mom, a few months ago, decided to name herself Sara, but with an ‘x’ (Xara), which my siblings and I thought was extremely weird because, well.. that’s my name minus the x thing. She stated that she never liked her name because it never suited her. She’s Hispanic and complained it was too white of a name for her. Plus, she never had fond memories of her name. She always loved the name Sara, hence why she named me it. My great-grandmother was named Sara, and lots of people she loved were named Sara.

The mother can’t understand why it bothers her.

Here’s the thing: I’m so creeped and weirded out by it. Her boyfriend and his kids all call her it, and I’m always turning my head when they say my name to her.

She knows me and my sibling’s distaste for her new name, but hasn’t said anything about it till now. She would get upset when I called her by her name, saying I only do it to bug her. The thing is, I usually call her by her actual name because she never responds when I say “Mom.” It’s the only way to get her attention. but she believes I do it out of spite.

Her mom genuinely doesn’t get it.

Today, she asked me why it was so easy to call my trans friends by their preferred names but not someone who is family and who shares the strongest bond with me. I tried to explain that my friends don’t associate with their gender, and that’s why they wouldn’t want a feminine/masculine name. My Mom is not queer. I can’t stop thinking about this, and maybe I’m in the wrong. I just don’t get why she would change her name to mine. AITA?

