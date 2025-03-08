Teenager’s Widower Dad Is Getting Remarried, But The New Wife Has Unreasonable Expectations For Childcare At The Wedding

It’s tough to find a good babysitter. It’s also tough to deal with a stepmother.

AITA for refusing to babysit my dad’s fiancée’s kids during their wedding? My dad and his fiancée Kirsten (both late 30s) are getting married in January. Kirsten has three kids under 8. Dad has me (17m). My mom died 11 years ago.

Kirsten’s ex-husband is alive but doesn’t play a role in the lives of their kids (except child support which is apparently taken from his income because he wasn’t paying). Her kids don’t remember their dad and so dad and Kirsten are hoping Dad will become their new dad. I met Kirsten 4-5 months ago and her kids around the same time.

Given my age and the fact I did fine with just me and dad, I’m not looking for Kirsten to fill any sort of maternal or motherly role. I also don’t think I’ll be engaging with Kirsten’s kids as a sibling. This upsets her because she wanted me to be the cool older sibling for them, and someone who might babysit on occasion.

But I’m not planning on spending too much time with them. I have plans for once I turn 18. My dad always knew this. So this has fed into the whole babysitting the kids during the wedding stuff. Kirsten says since I won’t be 18 when they get married, and I’ll still be living with my dad, I should be willing to monitor her kids throughout the wedding. My dad admitted she’s hoping it makes me a little more willing to be someone to her kids. I said no when I was initially asked and I was clear with my no.

Kirsten told me it wasn’t like I was looking forward to the wedding anyway, so why not agree to babysit?

She told me it would give me the chance to bond with her kids. I said no.

Dad said he’d pay me to do it if I was agreeable to money for it.

Kirsten didn’t like this idea.

But then Kirsten was saying it would be hurtful if I wouldn’t do it as a favor to my growing family. Dad told her it was expecting a little too much. She argued that if I’m there, and still living with him, I should be willing, and that I seem so resistant to acting like a sibling is incredibly childish.

Kirsten got really mad when I said it again, as clearly as I could – that I won’t babysit during the wedding. Dad said he’d pay for a sitter but Kirsten said I should really be more willing here. She said Dad and I don’t have an awful relationship, so why won’t I give all this a chance and make the day less expensive and more of a happy memory for everyone.

AITA?

Another user says free childcare now would be a slippery slope.

Another user points out that you can’t force family.

This family may not be the Brady Bunch, but hopefully they can still all get along.

