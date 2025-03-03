March 3, 2025 at 6:49 pm

The Devastating Origin Of the ‘Oh, My God! My Shayla’ Meme, Voiced By Tyrese Gibson

TikTok is a pretty lighthearted place. Or at least that’s how a lot of viewers and creators on the platform see it.

The unfortunate baggage that comes with that is that sometimes on the platform, people make light of things that are no laughing matter.

That’s exactly what played out when actor Tyrese Gibson said “Oh my God. My Shayla!” in a video he put on TikTok.

He has since removed it, but the audio from it has been immortalized online forever as a meme.

Here’s how it came about.

Tyrese was going through a custody battle for his daughter, Shayla. He made a video to share his heartbreak and posted it online.

It’s not there anymore and unclear why it was removed.

Perhaps people were making fun of it in the comments or maybe it was a meme before he deleted it and he hoped getting rid of the video would curb the meme.

Whatever his intention, it didn’t seem to have his desired effect and has taken on a life of its own.

People used the audio to refer to a friend or another person they miss, lip syncing to it. Usually its done in jest.

Some people recorded themselves saying the dialogue and made the video strictly to mock it.

Watch the original video.

Here are a couple of friends saying more of the dialogue while the video plays on their laptop. They also mimic his gestures.

A young person even made one about studying.

Some were just the video, but with overlay text: “When you stumble across a piece of clothing that reminds you of your ex.”

There were also folks who are merely mocking Tyrese Gibson and just lip synced the dialogue and acted out without mentioning what they’re referring to.

Here is what people had to say about the original video, posted in this reshare.

“Reunited” sounds like Tyrese died, too. But neither of them did.

Wait. What did you think happened?

Same. I don’t understand airing your dirty laundry like this.

Aw, yes. It’s emotional.

Well, that was awkward…

The lesson here is: make the context clear for your video. Or its viewers will make it for you.

