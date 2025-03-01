The Difference Between A Jungle, A Forest, And The Woods

We see the names of places and spaces on maps (or in our novels), and maybe we think that the different names are simply for poetic reasons – that a forest and a wood, for example, are interchangeable.

When it comes to the English language, though, we like to be specific – and it turns out these terms aren’t interchangeable at all.

The Woods

According to the US National Vegetation Classification System, areas that have between 25 and 60% tree canopy cover, they qualify as woodlands or “the woods” or “a wood.” Woods are typically smaller than forests, though the number of trees isn’t as germane as the amount of cover.

Areas with less than 25% coverage are a tree savanna.

Forest

Areas with 60-100% tree canopy cover are forests, and are typically larger habitats that are more densely populated than woods. Forests can also be broken down into boreal, tropical, subtropical, and temperate categories.

Boreal forests are found in frozen regions and are full of deciduous trees, conifers, caribou, and reindeer. Tropical forests are on the opposite end of the spectrum, with average temperatures above 65 degrees F and a diverse range of animal and plant species. Subtropical forests are warm but experience periods of cold and are essential to the survival of many migrating species. Temperate forests are the hardest to pin down, but contain a more limited biodiversity because the flora and fauna must be able to survive in warm, cold, wet, and dry climates.

Jungle

Though the jungle climate is similar or identical to tropical and subtropical forests, but it’s dense undergrowth and overflowing vegetation sets it apart. They don’t have the same tree canopy as a forest, and without it, more sunlight reaches the floor and allows more species to thrive there.

Forests and woods are easier for humans to traverse, because the floor is fairly clear. Trying to go for a hike in the jungle is a different beast altogether; you won’t get far at all without a machete.

These definitions matter quite a bit, even if they can seem like semantics to you and me. Deforestation is a growing issue and to get legal protection for an area of trees, you have to be able to put down on a form what exactly you’re trying to protect.

Definitions vary across states and countries, and there are, of course, ways that we could be better about protecting natural spaces across the globe.

Information and knowledge are always a good place to start, though.

So now you know!

