The Moon Is About To Get A 4G Cellular Network For The First Time

Space agencies all over the world – public and private – are aiming to spend more time on the Moon in the near future.

So, what do humans (and their equipment) need to function?

A 4G network of course.

Nokia won the contract, and so their Lunar Surface Communication System, or LSCS, has been integrated with Intuitive Machines’ Athena. She launched on February 26th, 2025 and touched down near the Moon’s south pole on March 6th, 2025.

She delivered her load of scientific equipment and set about her goal of measuring lunar water ice while using the LSCS to communicate with the lander and to communicate with data and images back on Earth.

The landing site was near the Shackleton crater, where it’s sunshine nearly all the time. The Sun is always visible, hanging low on the horizon but never setting. Artemis astronauts will visit the same site whenever the manned Moon missions resume.

Nokia worked with NASA to develop the 4G connectivity that’s a “network-in-a-box.” It connects the Nova-c lander with the Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform (MAPP) and the Intuitive Machine’s Micro-Nova Hopper.

Thierry E. Klein, the President of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, issued a statement on the contract.

“We intend to prove that cellular technologies can provide the reliable, high-capacity and efficient connectivity needed for future crewed and uncrewed mission to the Moon and eventually Mars. Cellular technology has irrevocably transformed the way we communicate on Earth. There’s no reason it can’t do the same for communications on other worlds.”

If you’re thinking it might not be too tough of a feat, since we’re basically experts on Earth when it comes to cellular networks, you would be wrong. The temperature changes alone are harsh enough to cause serious issues that we don’t encounter at home.

There are also potential mechanical issues that could arise from launch and landing, as well as the jagged pieces of rock in the lunar soil that could cause potential damage. The challenge of making it study but energy efficient and reliable took years of preparation.

Past that, Nokia does believe the technological developments they’re creating for use on the Moon will also be useful back home, and will hopefully lead to higher quality and more efficient communication devices here.

Intuitive Machines was the first private company to successfully land on the Moon.

To infinity, and beyond.

