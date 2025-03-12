The Only Working Shower In Their House Is In The Teenage Daughter’s Room, And She’s Furious That Her Younger Brother Keeps Waking Her Up Early In The Morning When He Takes A Shower

Things can get quite complicated when there’s only one shower in a house that multiple people have to share.

And these folks are really going through it!

So, is this person doing anything wrong when it comes to trying to control the showering schedule of others?

Read the story below and see what you think!

AITA? I wont let my brother use my shower in the morning. “My family just moved into a rental house for a few months after our house got flooded by a hurricane. This house has 2 bathrooms and 2 showers.

They had a deal…

I have my own bathroom in my bedroom because I made a deal with my brother (14m) that he gets first pick of room in our permanent house if I got this room for ONLY 2 MONTHS (!!!). We both thought this was a totally fair deal, however shortly after moving in, the other shower broke making the one in my room the only available shower.

There’s one rule…

I told my family they can absolutely use the shower until theirs is fixed however, please don’t use it early in the morning because I am an extremely light sleeper and don’t get enough as is. My brother had an issue with this seeing as he likes to get up early and shower for school. I told him to please don’t do this because he gets up over an hour before me and I already only get about 4 hours of sleep a night.

Her parents are siding with her brother.

My brother threw a fit and got my parents involved. They took his side and said I was being selfish and mean. I honestly don’t think I am, but I’m not sure. AITA?”

Maybe they should switch bedrooms so she can sleep in without being interrupted.

Sibling rivalry is alive and well!

