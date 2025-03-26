Neighbor Refused To Stop Playing Loud Music At All Hours Of The Night, So They Rigged Up A Hidden Speaker And Microphone To Drive Him Insane

When living in a college dorm area, you need to be considerate and learn to get along with your neighbors well.

What would you do if you had a neighbor who was constantly playing loud music at all hours of the night, and nobody would make him stop?

That is what happened to the students in this story, so they came up with a way to use his music against him.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

College days revenge on neighbours with bass-heavy music all night. Here, dose yourself with your own medicine. This one dates back a way to the late 1990s. A friend of mine had a small flat as accommodation, partly subsidized by the university he studied at. There were about 20 flats at this location, and they were built in pairs, so everyone shared a wall and roof with their neighbour. My friend’s neighbour was a mess of a kid I’ll call M who came into second year uni having barely scraped through the first and spent just about all his available time with loud music, smoking, and getting drunk with friends over.

The flats were tiny, but M still managed to cram in half a dozen people several nights a week, and the stereo jacked up high with music and bass far too high. My friend’s complaints about it fell on deaf ears. He tried talking to M who promised to turn it down, did so for a minute or two, then turned it up again. M stopped answering his door when my friend knocked. He confronted M in the car park and asked again, and M dismissed my friend’s complaints with “it’s just music mate” and went on his way.

Police said everyone at the campus needed to learn to get along and did nothing but talk, and the university itself was tied up with bureaucracy and nothing ever came of his complaints to housing admin. So, we took things into our own hands. The roof cavity shared between the two flats had only one access hole, in my friend’s bathroom. We dragged a subwoofer up there and hung it from the rafters over the top of the main room in M’s flat, and connected it to my friend’s PC with a soundboard app of music with heavy bass.

First time round it worked a treat, and we were careful not to go overboard in case M found what we were doing. M would turn the music up, we’d soundboard it with more music on top, and the stereo would go down again while he listened for what was making the extra noise, and it gave a tiny bit of relief. M didn’t stop with the music, but knowing we could really annoy him back was a little victory.

Then another of our friends suggested something absolutely genius. He helped rig up a microphone epoxied to the ceiling plaster in the cavity directly above M’s stereo.

The mic fed into the PC, which recorded the sound from M’s house, applied a delay, and fed the bass back to the hidden subwoofer. Just a couple of seconds did the trick to make the music unbearable.

Whenever M turned his music up, the sub would kick in and play back a little of M’s own music on loop, stop, then listen again for more. The first night we had it going was fine tuning, the second was absolutely perfect. One and a half seconds delay was killer.

We sat in our friend’s flat listening to M’s stereo go up and down up and down in the middle of one of his parties until he got so upset at it that he and his friends left and took their party elsewhere. Two nights later, same thing. M had his music up and we let it run clean, then as soon as more people arrived to his flat, on came the subwoofer and delay and M had a temper tantrum we thought would end them all. A couple weeks later, M was home by himself and had the stereo up again for an afternoon trying to diagnose the problem, and with delay after delay after delay he completely LOST it. He had an epic temper tantrum to beat the last one and screamed, broke furniture, and smashed up his own walls.

One simple report to housing admin that he was physically damaging the place and the bureaucratic cloud lifted, and they came down on him & he was kicked out. From start to finish it took just over four weeks to get rid of him. The next neighbour was a pretty sensible guy with no overbearing insistence that his music was what everyone else had to listen to, and got on well with my friend. Mission accomplished, and all that.

