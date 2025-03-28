There Are More Cars Out There Than Most People Realize, And This TikToker Says He Found A Really Nice One At A Great Price

New cars are more expensive than ever, so finding one that gives you a good car at a fair price is a lot of work.

This TikToker found a new vehicle that was just $36,500 Canadian that he says has a lot of great features.

He decided to make a video about it to spread the word since this is a car most people haven’t considered. The video starts out with him saying, “Most people don’t even know that these things exist. I paid thirty-six and a half thousand Canadian dollars for this car and, did I over pay for it?”

He then starts moving around the vehicle showing it off a bit. He continues the video saying, “This is my 2023 Kona N and I only have two legitimate complaints about it.”

He’s right, I’ve never heard of that before. Apparently it is a vehicle made by Hyundai.

He talks about his two complaints, saying, “It has a manual trunk. Number two, it has a strut tower brace and no air shocks.”

Honestly, those are two very minor things. For a car that would run around $25kUSD that is a pretty great deal.

After talking more about the car he wraps up the video saying, “Say what you want, 10 out of 10 daily.”

That does seem like a really good deal and the car looks very nice.

Check out this affordable small SUV in the video below.

Check out the comments below as well.

This person says the Hyundai engine is not great.

Here is someone who suggests a different vehicle.

Here is someone who thinks it is a little expensive.

Learning about affordable vehicles is more important than ever.

