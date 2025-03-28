There Are More Cars Out There Than Most People Realize, And This TikToker Says He Found A Really Nice One At A Great Price
by Michael Levanduski
New cars are more expensive than ever, so finding one that gives you a good car at a fair price is a lot of work.
This TikToker found a new vehicle that was just $36,500 Canadian that he says has a lot of great features.
He decided to make a video about it to spread the word since this is a car most people haven’t considered. The video starts out with him saying, “Most people don’t even know that these things exist. I paid thirty-six and a half thousand Canadian dollars for this car and, did I over pay for it?”
He then starts moving around the vehicle showing it off a bit. He continues the video saying, “This is my 2023 Kona N and I only have two legitimate complaints about it.”
He’s right, I’ve never heard of that before. Apparently it is a vehicle made by Hyundai.
He talks about his two complaints, saying, “It has a manual trunk. Number two, it has a strut tower brace and no air shocks.”
Honestly, those are two very minor things. For a car that would run around $25kUSD that is a pretty great deal.
After talking more about the car he wraps up the video saying, “Say what you want, 10 out of 10 daily.”
That does seem like a really good deal and the car looks very nice.
Check out this affordable small SUV in the video below.
@lightfury_kn
i’m gonna get so much hate for this 😂 pardon my cringy ass voice #hyundai #newcar #2023kona #konan #winter #wintercar #konan #elantran #velostern #nfam #n75 #explore #fyp
Check out the comments below as well.
This person says the Hyundai engine is not great.
Here is someone who suggests a different vehicle.
Here is someone who thinks it is a little expensive.
Learning about affordable vehicles is more important than ever.
If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.