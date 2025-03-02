Kids Warmed Up The Car But Didn’t Clear The Snow, So When They Complained About Being Late Their Parent Went Nice and Slow For “Safety”

Snow can be a magical part of a winter wonderland…but if you have to get up and go in the morning, it can also be a huge pain in the rear.

In this story, it’s more of a hindrance than a highlight.

The kids, of course, were at least partially to blame.

Let’s see what these snow angels were up to…

Want to get to school on time? Clean the snow off the windows! Just this morning we had a few cm’s of snow. It’s cold here, like -8ºC cold. Sent Kid One (teenager) out to start the car a few minutes before we left. Kid Two (also teenager) is always “just in time” for everything. In fact they have made an exact science of it. One and Two normally get along real well… One and Two were out sitting in the car with the heated seats set to hot. I walk out of the house and look at the car and all the windows are snow covered. I open the drivers door and look in to see them with their heads down and “buried” in their phones.

Kids these days…

I say, “You couldn’t clear the snow from the car?” I tuned the gas lighting out as I closed the drivers door, stood outside for a second to take a breath of the cold crisp air, and then opened the back door to search for the snow brush and scraper. I wonder which tool will be better this AM, I thought to myself. The scraper was my choice. I cleared the side windows best I could. But that small scraper just wasn’t cutting it. Reached in, grabbed the long brush and heard, as I was closing the door, “We’re going to be la…”.

Wrong thing to say, kid.

I decided the long brush was the right choice after redoing the side windows. I meticulously cleaned the front window, lifted the wipers and made sure to get every bit of snow out from underneath. Did the same for the back window. Cleaned the headlight, the two rear lights, and then the other headlight. Cleared the licence plate off. Cleared the hood next. I looked at the roof and decided to clear that too.

Sounds like this parent is taking their sweet ol’ time now.

Just my luck, I pushed the snow that was on the roof down onto the front window. Being safe is no chump job… I, again, cleaned the front window to the point that there was not a snowflake left on it. As I walked to the back door I noticed a build up of ice on the door handles. I did a good job cleaning all four of them as well.

Hm, might be that this poster is milking that snow clearing for a little extra delay.

The normal twelve minute drive took us sixteen because the roads were a bit slushy, I went a little below the speed limit; after all, I was transporting special cargo.

The only noise I heard were the sighs from Kid Two. We made it to school, they jumped out, I told them I loved them and to have a great day. Got a return “I love you too” from both and as Kid Two’s door was closing I heard them say to Kid One: “NEXT TIME CLEAN THE FREAKING WINDOWS WHEN YOU GO OUT TO START THE CAR!”

Sounds like these teenagers learned their lesson, and their parent got to take their sweet time.

I chuckled, went for a coffee and then a haircut. Neither of which I had to be at by any certain time.

Snow days aren’t always a good thing.

Let’s take a look at the flurry of comments…

One user says the kids still should’ve done the work.

This person says the parent could’ve been even more thorough, wink wink!

This user has the equivalent story of, “In my day, we walked uphill both ways.”

This person says the kids should be grateful the parent was kind enough to close the door.

Another poster says the parent did the right thing… some things never change.

Moral of the story: if you don’t want to be snowed in before school, you’ve gotta be willing to clean off the snow.

Kids, I swear.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.