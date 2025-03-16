March 16, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘These prices are wild.’ – Costco Shopper Was Happy About Finding A 75″ TV For A Great Deal

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

Everyone loves a good deal!

And a woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok to show people the deal she got on a HUGE television from Costco.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

Rachel showed viewers that she found a 75″ QLED TCL TV for $399 at a Costco store.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

She said, “These prices are wild.”

Rachel also encouraged viewers to run to Costco to take advantage of this deal.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

Check out the video.

@rachelovee

RUN TO COSTCO‼️ These prices are wild‼️ #costco #sale #tv #deals

♬ original sound – Rachelove3

This is how viewers reacted.

One person offered a tip.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@rachelovee

Well, at least the TV is big, so she has that going for her…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter