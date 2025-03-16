‘These prices are wild.’ – Costco Shopper Was Happy About Finding A 75″ TV For A Great Deal

Everyone loves a good deal!

And a woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok to show people the deal she got on a HUGE television from Costco.

Rachel showed viewers that she found a 75″ QLED TCL TV for $399 at a Costco store.

She said, “These prices are wild.”

Rachel also encouraged viewers to run to Costco to take advantage of this deal.

Check out the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One person offered a tip.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, at least the TV is big, so she has that going for her…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.