Sister Still Lives With Their Parents And They Have Strict Scheduling Rules, But Now It’s Pitted Them Against Each Other

AITA for not letting my older sister go to a concert she really wants to go so I can go to a bachelorette party? I (f21) and my older sister f(22) still live at home with our family. We currently go to college and save money living at home.

Our way of paying our family is through helping a lot around the house especially with our siblings. There is 7 kids including she and I. Our family has a rule that only one person can spend the night. She and I can go out the both days just one of us have to be back by curfew. We have to ask for the day a week in advance you can’t ask earlier.

So some background my sister loves this local cover band and has been to a couple of there concerts. They are not famous or anything they just play the local venues every 2 months. She was upset at me because in January they came and she couldn’t go because I had asked for that day because it was my partner’s birthday. She really held it against me. Now my sister has been talking about the band and how she wants to go to bands next concert on march 15. She had asked my parents but it was months ago and my mom said she had to wait until the week before to ask.

This is where I might be the [jerk]. My partner’s cousin is having a bachelorette party and invited my partner and I to go. It’s also in march and I really want to go so I asked my mom if I can have that day and she said yes. My sister was too late and found out I had asked for the day. I explained to her that it was a bachelorette party and she offered to switch for a different day but I had said no. She told my mom that her boyfriend had already bought the tickets, apparently when she had asked months ago because my mom said for her to go ahead and buy the tickets. My mom and my step dad are going out of town for his birthday and so one of us will have to stay home the whole time and watch the kids.

After I found out her boyfriend bought the tickets I told my partner. She had already told her family that I’m am coming to the party. She offered to pay back my sister’s boyfriend because the tickets were 15 dollars each. My mom wants me to give the day to my sister and thinks it’s an [jerk] move if I don’t go and I shouldn’t feel bad for my partner because I’m not going. I feel like either way I’m the [jerk] if I go to the party or not. I’m [a jerk] to my family if I go and I’m [a jerk] to my partners family if I don’t go because my partner wants me there.

