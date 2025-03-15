Adopted Woman’s Biological Sister Tried To Steal Her Trust Fund Money, But The Woman Found Out And Can’t Decide What To Do

Inheritance disputes can cause lasting rifts, even in tight-knit families.

But in this story, a biological siblings tries to steal her sister’s trust from adopted parents, but now that’s she’s found out about it, she isn’t sure what to do next.

Let’s see if anybody’s outta the will.

My sister seems to think she’s entitled to my trust fund and lied to try and get it There’s a bit of backstory to this, and I’m not sure what’s relevant but I’m sure you’ll tell me if I blather on too much. Mostly I just need to rant. My (38F) family is a little messed up. I essentially have/had 5 parents, and 3 different groups of siblings… It’s a bit much.

That’s a big family, and definitely not the traditional kind.

As a child, I was living in the US with my adoptive parents and a lot of stuff went down that wasn’t great, so I moved back to the UK when I was 9. I had a LOT of trauma and the beginnings of a rather serious drug problem. So my US dad set up a trust for me before he passed so that anything mental health related was paid for and I didn’t have to stress about being able to sort myself out as I got older.

Moving around as a kid can be stressful, especially if there’s other trauma at play.

It’s been rather handy over the last 30 years, paying for a home when I was a teenager, therapy, rehab… Basically anything needed to help me live. At some point in my teenage years, I made contact with my biological parents and their other kids, and was “welcomed” back into the fold. Some of my full siblings had issues with this, fair enough, it was a big change to everyone’s lives. My little sister (now early 30’s) apparently found it particularly hard and so we’ve never got along and have been NC for almost a decade.

Yeah, hard to integrate a whole new member into the fold.

This has become particularly apparent in recent weeks after she contacted the solicitors who are in control of the trust, pretending to be from a rehab facility in the US. She sent them an “invoice” for a 3 month stay, requesting payment to the bank account of a friend of hers in the US. The first I heard about this was a phone call from said solicitors offering their commiseration that I was due to enter the facility, wishing me luck and double checking the details. I. Am. Livid.

They tried to make her go to rehab, she said no, no, no.

This is tens of thousands of pounds that she’s tried to steal from me, money that she has absolutely no right to. She never met my adoptive parents, she’s not “owed” any money from them, she’s lived a perfectly normal life with both of her parents, her other siblings, holidays, uni paid for, no big dramas.

Seems pretty entitled, for sure.

And she thinks she can just take from me because she wants to buy a house and thinks I should help her out because I “ruined her childhood.” Except she can’t even just ask, she has to try and steal it. I have no idea what to do about this, because if I go to the police, then it’ll create even more drama in the family that I could do without. And I feel like that’s exactly what she wants. Our parents will side with her, and she knows it.

Family members taking sides never feels good.

I don’t want to give her the satisfaction but I’m just so mad that she chose this specific way to try and take what’s not hers. It feels like such a low blow. Obviously she’s getting sweet FA, but… what the heck?!

Sounds like this sister is being a baby because she’s not a trust fund baby.

Let’s check out the comments:

This person says blame the lawyers.

Some else says, yuck to the sister and the parents.

Another vote for involving the cops!

This poster says, go straight to jail!

And someone else says, she should know that you know.

There’s more than one kind of trust fund baby.

This one is out of hand.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.