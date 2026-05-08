A Frustrated Homeowner Confronted a Teen He Caught Egging His House and Called the Boy’s Parents

Imagine moving into a house that you love except for one thing. Some annoying neighborhood teens keep egging your house. What would you do to stop them?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to wait for the kids to come back.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Story about my dad. Far back before i was born, my dad had escaped from communist Romania, and went to Canada to live the good life. After working a bit and saving up some money, he was finally able to move into a nicer suburban area outside of the city to have a nice place to raise his kids. All is well in his new house, until some neighborhood kids egg his house.

The kids did this multiple times.

Now, normally eggs are pretty easy to clean up, but these kids would always aim for the door with the built in shades, that were really hard to clean. This continued for a while, before my dad was ticked off. He tried to find out where these kids lived so he could tell their parents, but he didn’t know. so my dad hatched his master plan. He waited outside by the house for hours, hidden, waiting for these kids to come to egg his house.

He caught one of the kids.

Finally, these kids come and start plowing the house with eggs. My dad at the time was quite a fit guy, so he sprinted as fast as he could and caught one of the kids. He dragged the kid into the basement (yea i know its bad) and sat him down on a chair, interrogation style. Naturally, the kid was freaking out, but my dad told him to chill out. My dad asks him where he lives, so he can contact his parents to tell them that he has been egging his house for the past month. The kid says hes not telling him, because he doesn’t want to get in trouble with his dad (he already pulled several stunts like this, and his dad disciplined him).

His dad took a different approach.

After trying a few more times, my dad realizes this kid wont tell him, so he steps up his game. My dad looks around a bit, pauses, then walks to the end of the room and picks up a 14″ machete, and walks back to this kid slowly. My dad tells this kid how hes ex-military, and while he doesn’t want to hurt him, he would if he didn’t tell him where he lived. This kid nearly messes himself and instantly gives him his house address and phone number. My dad calls this kid’s dad, and tells him what his kid did, and gives him his address so he can come pick him up.

The kid’s dad was really upset.

The kid’s dad comes by, and is very mad at his son. He thanks my dad telling him about what his son has been up to, and says that he will discipline his son again. The kids dad told all the parents of the other kids, and nobody egged my dad’s house again. Just for clarification, these kids are about 16-17

Wow! That’s a pretty crazy story. He definitely scared that kid!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks a lot of people would like to do the same thing.

Another person advises not copying this revenge.

This person hopes he had an accent.

Another person shares a similar story.

That was pretty extreme, but it worked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who treat their social lives like a weird competition.