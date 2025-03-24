College Student Currently Qualifies For A Free Tuition Program, But If His Mom Marries Her Boyfriend, Their Combined Income Will Push Him Out Of The Program

When you come from a low-income house, you can often qualify for some good benefits, sometimes including free college.

What would you do if you were counting on that free tuition, but now your mom wants to marry her boyfriend, which would put the household above the income limit for the program?

That is the situation the young man in this story is facing, and he isn’t sure how he should handle it.

Check out the details and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting my mom to marry her boyfriend as it would take away my free tuition As a boy of a single mother I am used to not having any kind of father figures around or anything of the sort. My mom works a lot but she doesn’t earn much, and I’m grateful for everything she does for me.

Due to her financial situation, I qualify for my university’s (which I worked hard to get accepted into) free tuition program, which would really help me out. I don’t expect my mom to pay for anything of my college, I have a bit of college savings but not much from my father’s passing when I was young, his little money left went to me. Now my mom has been seeing this guy for a few years and he’s decided he wants to tie the knot and marry her.

However doing so would take away the free tuition I’m getting, which I’ve been counting on since he makes decent money. I would no longer qualify for the free tuition, and that free tuition was the reason I applied to the university in the first place. My mom told him she would want to wait for marriage till after im done with college so I can get the benefits of free tuition, and they can live together and everything they just won’t be legally tied.

He said that wouldn’t do, and so my mom told him if they were to get married he would have to make up for the free tuition im getting to which he said no. He also stated a reason he wanted to marry was for tax write offs, not sure how that works though. He said I should take out a loan or join the army because that’s what he did, he took out loans. But my mom doesn’t want to force me into that position because of his impatience.

Of course I want the free tuition, but I also want my little sisters to have a father figure, because he’s a good person most of the time, but this is an outlier. So, I don’t know what to think, am I wrong for not wanting them to marry so I won’t have to take out loans / join military for free education? I’m meeting up with him today (not by choice) to talk with him and I’m not sure what im gonna say besides I don’t want him to marry my mom.

