Dad Found Out He’d Been Missing Out On A Birthday Tradition With His Son, But It Took Him Years To Notice Because He Was Never Around

There’s nothing quite like a child’s joy as they tear open a gift.

The excitement is contagious.

But in this story, one parent is keeping it all to herself. Mom’s getting the gift of full credit for a present that is supposed to be from both her AND Dad.

Would you be upset to miss out on your kid’s birthday unboxing?

Or would you be content with secondhand joy?

Let’s unwrap this story…

AITA for calling my wife out on giving “joint” birthday present without me there? Son’s birthday today. He’s 5 years old. I wasn’t there this morning, as I stay away from home some nights due to work. Even if I had slept at home, I would have left for work before the kids woke. We have a party planned on Saturday, and I will be home at dinner time tonight.

Alright, so maybe this guy is not always around but it’s not like he’s a total workaholic 90’s movie dad, right?

I realized that my wife gave my son a present this morning. She said it was from “us.” Apparently, she does this every year. I was hurt, and told her so. I thought it was selfish that she couldn’t wait to share his excitement.

Ouch! It’s an annual tradition.

Her excuse is that it is unfair on him to make him wait. I find that ridiculous, and believe he absolutely could wait. I said the only reason to give his gift early is the selfishness of wanting to experience his joy alone, without sharing it.

What do you think? Does father always know best?

AITA?

Overreaction or reasonable response? Let’s check the comments…

This person says Dad is missing some perspective.

Another commenter agrees. Be the adult.

This person says if you want credit for giving, give.

Another commenter thinks it’s a no-brainer.

And finally, one voice of dissent that gets papa’s point of view.

Can a dad be mad for missing out if he’s too oblivious to notice for years?

This guy is not much of a prize.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.