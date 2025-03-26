Divorced Mom Wants Separation Of Relationship And Home, But Her Boyfriend Wants To Move In Even Though He Doesn’t Chip In

Cohabiting is a big step in relationship, and more and more women are protecting their peace – and their space.

In this story, one woman says, “How about man stick to the small steps?”

Let’s move in on this move-in maybe.

AITA for never wanting to have my boyfriend live with me? I’m 35F and he’s 41M. I own my house with 3 young kids and he rents a place (never married no children.) He’s not very clean, clothes everywhere, leaves dishes out etc. Meanwhile I have a lot of order in my house and mess kind of gives me anxiety.

Doesn’t sound like a great roommate right off the bat.

He also isn’t used to living with kids. He’s picked up a few things food shopping once and when the kids went to eat it he flipped out. I tried explaining that if he moved in and we were truly becoming a family, whatever is bought is bought. He still said, “It’s not unreasonable for me to buy my own stuff and expect no one to touch it.”

Ummmm… no, my man.

It’s frustrating when I’m running around cleaning up and taking care of everyone but he stays over my place about 5-6 nights a week and doesn’t participate, but wants to move in eventually. I think we’re better off staying in our separate places.

Sometimes it pays to listen to your gut.

I love him, but those things will cause too much resentment. I’m never legally getting married again and he knows it so why not continue as is?

I’d say he already has a pretty sweet deal, and she doesn’t.

What do our comments think?

This person says, you functionally already live together?

Someone else says, you already have three kids…

Another user thinks maybe she should look in the mirror.

Another poster says, what’s love got to do with it?

Another poster is like, uh, take care of yourself, girl.

If your boyfriend is a bad house guest, why invite him to stay over permanently?

Boy, bye.

