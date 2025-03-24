This Driver is Pretty Impressed With Honda’s Electric Range Rover Dupe
by Matthew Gilligan
Electric vehicles seem to have had a hard time taking hold in the U.S., but with more reviews like this one from customers, things might change sooner than later.
A woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how he happy she is with her all-electric Honda Prologue.
Sarah gave viewers a tour of the interior of the Prologue and, we’re not gonna lie, it looks pretty spiffy!
In the caption, Sarah wrote, “6 months with my car & I’m still in love.”
It’s a true love connection!
Check out the video.
@sarahmishell
Replying to @notmyalamadrid 6 months with my car & i’m still in love 🤍 #cartour #honda #electriccar #tesla #newcar
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This person weighed in.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this individual spoke up.
Looks like a pretty sweet ride!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · auto, car, cars, electric vehicles, honda, honda prologue, range rover, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.