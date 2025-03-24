March 24, 2025 at 6:49 am

This Driver is Pretty Impressed With Honda’s Electric Range Rover Dupe

by Matthew Gilligan

Electric vehicles seem to have had a hard time taking hold in the U.S., but with more reviews like this one from customers, things might change sooner than later.

A woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how he happy she is with her all-electric Honda Prologue.

Sarah gave viewers a tour of the interior of the Prologue and, we’re not gonna lie, it looks pretty spiffy!

In the caption, Sarah wrote, “6 months with my car & I’m still in love.”

It’s a true love connection!

Check out the video.

@sarahmishell

Replying to @notmyalamadrid 6 months with my car & i’m still in love 🤍 #cartour #honda #electriccar #tesla #newcar

♬ g6 instrumental – mo

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Looks like a pretty sweet ride!

