Mother And Son Bought A Car Together, But Now She’s Selling It And He Wants His Cut

You remember your first car?

I do.

It was a cool looking stick shift with seats that were way too low and broken AC I couldn’t afford to fix, so in the summer I had my choice of arriving somewhere either covered in sweat or looking like I’d been blown through a tornado.

These are the kinds of fixer-upper woes encountered by the people in this case, but they’re having a disagreement about how to handle it.

Check it out.

AITA for wanting my money back after my mom sold my car? So about October of last year, me (17) and my mom both split the cost for my new car. It was about $2,000 (Cash Only) with me paying $800 and her paying $1,200, with a promise that I’d pay everything back once my job picked up again. (The construction company I recently started to work at can’t operate the machines effectively during the winters so I couldn’t work during those months). We bought the car knowing it needed a new battery and a couple other things so it could be safe to drive around.

$2k is very cheap for a car, drawbacks are to be expected.

The problem came when my mom actually drove the car and realized she didn’t like it, at all. I didn’t have a problem with it, because in my head it was something to just get around town with. She wanted to sell it since the beginning, and since it still needed so much to be done (Including registering the thing) she didn’t let me drive it. Every couple weeks she’d make comments about selling it, how it was too small for her, and how much she didn’t like it.

Then there’s the issue of splitting profits:

Now… I understand to some degree the action of selling the car, as I still didn’t have my permit. I was prohibited from using the car until everything was fixed up so in my head I didn’t see the point in getting the permit to drive it. I’m okay (Although I didn’t want to) with selling the car, but I’m really here because my mom feels like I’m being [a jerk] for asking $600 back from the sale. She had sold the car for $2,200 (Cash Only) while I was in school and began telling me that she was owed the MAJORITY of the initial $800 I gave her, and we began arguing about the money I had given her.

How much should everyone get?

I really do believe her taking $200 is more than a fair deal considering: She did pay for the new battery ($175), an oil change ($50) and a window that was broken by the mechanic for a discounted fee ($200) The car was sold for MORE than it was bought for. She’s the one that decided to sell the car, not me Am I in the right asking for my $600 back?, or should I just shut up, stop complaining on reddit, and just be grateful that I’m even receiving any kind of money from the sale.

Let’s see if the comments can seal the deal:

As is often the case, there is a suggested script:

Unless it’s a straight up, no-strings-attached gift, money from relatives is not a great idea:



Some have STRONG feelings about it!

Next time, maybe just get a small bank loan.

Mom doesn’t seem stable enough to deal with.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.