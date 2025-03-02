Park Patron Saw A Violation Of The Pet Policy And Took Matters Into Their Own Hands, Even If Meant Cleaning Up A Doggone Mess

Everybody knows you’re supposed to pick up after your dog, but even so, plenty of people are living among neighbors who don’t follow the ruls.

In this story, a non-compliant dog owner met some vigilante justice.

And every responsible dog owner out there is going to love it.

Let’s get the scoop…

Gave This Irresponsible Dog Owner the Lesson She Deserves One sunny afternoon, I decided to take a walk in the park. As I strolled along, I saw a woman standing by a bench while her dog did its business right next to it.

Distracted dog owner, never a good sign.

She was glued to her phone, straight ignoring the giant sign that said please clean up after your dogs, literally steps away from her with bags available for cleanup.

Especially when she’s ignoring the literal signs.

It was wild to think that someone would do this to my park that I enjoy going to and lying on the grass. So you know what I did?

Can’t wait to find out…

I walked over, picked up the mess with the bag she was supposed to use, and then dropped the dog doo-doo right at her feet. “Looks like you left something behind!” I said with a smirk.

Like a more direct version of leaving a flaming bag of poop on someone’s door!

Her confusion turned right into embarrassment and she could no longer look me in the eyes. As I continued my walk, feeling oddly satisfied, I heard her mumble something rude. I couldn’t resist saying, “If you took a moment to clean up after your dog, we wouldn’t have this problem!”

I guess this park denizen was something of a party pooper?

Lol I think there might be a malfunction in my retribution radar.

Would you say something if you saw something like this?

Let’s investigate the comments…

One commenter says this could’ve hit even closer to home.

Another got a real kick out of this doggone scenario.

This person thinks OP did a public service.

Although another commenter says OP kinda did the lady a favor.

And finally, someone else says maybe the dog owner didn’t get a fair shake.

One things for sure, this person couldn’t let sleeping dogs lie… or poop in the park.

And the internet it loving it.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.