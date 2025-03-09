Teenage Girl Buckled Her Boyfriend’s Little Sister’s Seatbelt To Be Nice, But The Little Sister Didn’t Want To Be Babied And The Boyfriend Got Mad

It’s always nice to be helpful, especially to kids.

AITA for helping my boyfriend’s sister buckle up? Okay so today me (15f) and my dad (43m) gave my bf (15m) and his sister (9f) a ride to school cuz their mom’s car is being worked on. We pulled up in front of their house and my bf came out with his sister’s booster seat and put it in our our car.

Then he got his sister and they came out. She hopped in her booster seat and tried to buckle up but she seemed to be having trouble.

She kept trying to buckle up but couldn’t seem to do it, I eventually just told her, “Here let me help you with that.” I took the seatbelt from her and buckled her in.

I said, “There you go. It can be hard to buckle up in a car you don’t usually ride in.” (I’m guessing that’s why she had trouble I can’t think of any other reason). But tonight my bf called me really angry saying that his sister is very upset because I “treated her like a baby. “

He said that his sister said she can buckle up herself. She’s not a baby, and I just did it to be a jerk. I told him I just did it to be helpful and help us get going quicker (it was pretty cold outside) but he said she insisted that I was just treating her like a baby to be mean.

He seemed pretty mad at me and I didn’t mean to upset his sister but I’m wondering if I did something wrong cuz he’s so upset. AITA?

