Woman Got Hungry At Her In-Laws’ House And Wanted To Get Food, But Her Husband Made Her Feel Bad About it

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA

I’ve never understood why some people make a big deal about what OTHER people are eating.

It’s kind of weird, right?

And that’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Take a look at this woman’s story and see what you think.

AITA for ordering food while at my in-laws house?

“We’ve been staying with my in-laws through the holiday.

During Christmas and NYE we of course ate a lot, and really overindulged.

Since Jan 1st, they’ve said they want to fast, eat lighter, etc., which I completely get, and I have been joining them in this.

We’ve been eating things like salads, prosciutto, fruit, etc.

They got a hankering for some food…

However, yesterday I was really hungry after we had soup.

I told my partner that I was going to head out to the shop near to the house to pick up some ground beef and a bread roll to make a burger.

We’ve both been sick, and he said he thought it was a bad idea to go out in the cold while recovering.

I said that I was alright going, and he said I was being irresponsible about my health.

I said okay, thank you, but I am still hungry and I don’t want to trouble your parents to cook again, so I will order some food.

He said there was plenty of food in the house, and when I told him I was just in the mood for something hearty, he asked me why I couldn’t just be happy with what we have.

What’s the big deal?

I said that I wasn’t unhappy, just hungry.

He got really upset with me and said I didn’t appreciate him.

He also reminded me that there is a lot of packaging associated with delivery services (we try to live a low-waste lifestyle).

He suggested a piece of parmigiano (which I’m not a big fan of) or pineapple (yummy, but not satiating for me).

I did thank him, but I said again that I would really just like to have something

I was surprised at him reacting like this because I didn’t accuse him, I wasn’t upset at all, and I wasn’t asking anything from him; I was more than happy to feed myself.

This is odd…

But he was very distressed, so I apologised and said “alright, I won’t order anything.”

But I remained hungry, and thinking about it again makes me very frustrated.

I feel like I stayed hungry for no reason.

Is my hunger blinding me here?

It seems like no matter what option I suggested for food, he was angry that I didn’t want to eat what was in the house, even though I was willing to provide everything for myself.

Was this inconsiderate of me?”

Hey, when you’re hungry, you gotta eat, right?

Don’t make that woman hangry!

The Sifter