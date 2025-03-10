Woman Got Hungry At Her In-Laws’ House And Wanted To Get Food, But Her Husband Made Her Feel Bad About it

I’ve never understood why some people make a big deal about what OTHER people are eating.

It’s kind of weird, right?

And that’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Take a look at this woman’s story and see what you think.

AITA for ordering food while at my in-laws house? “We’ve been staying with my in-laws through the holiday. During Christmas and NYE we of course ate a lot, and really overindulged. Since Jan 1st, they’ve said they want to fast, eat lighter, etc., which I completely get, and I have been joining them in this. We’ve been eating things like salads, prosciutto, fruit, etc.

They got a hankering for some food…

However, yesterday I was really hungry after we had soup. I told my partner that I was going to head out to the shop near to the house to pick up some ground beef and a bread roll to make a burger. We’ve both been sick, and he said he thought it was a bad idea to go out in the cold while recovering. I said that I was alright going, and he said I was being irresponsible about my health. I said okay, thank you, but I am still hungry and I don’t want to trouble your parents to cook again, so I will order some food. He said there was plenty of food in the house, and when I told him I was just in the mood for something hearty, he asked me why I couldn’t just be happy with what we have.

What’s the big deal?

I said that I wasn’t unhappy, just hungry. He got really upset with me and said I didn’t appreciate him. He also reminded me that there is a lot of packaging associated with delivery services (we try to live a low-waste lifestyle). He suggested a piece of parmigiano (which I’m not a big fan of) or pineapple (yummy, but not satiating for me). I did thank him, but I said again that I would really just like to have something I was surprised at him reacting like this because I didn’t accuse him, I wasn’t upset at all, and I wasn’t asking anything from him; I was more than happy to feed myself.

This is odd…

But he was very distressed, so I apologised and said “alright, I won’t order anything.” But I remained hungry, and thinking about it again makes me very frustrated. I feel like I stayed hungry for no reason. Is my hunger blinding me here? It seems like no matter what option I suggested for food, he was angry that I didn’t want to eat what was in the house, even though I was willing to provide everything for myself. Was this inconsiderate of me?”

Hey, when you’re hungry, you gotta eat, right?

Don’t make that woman hangry!

