This Young TikTokker Explained Why She Regrets Buying A Home

by Matthew Gilligan

We’ve been told since we were little kids that the American Dream is to get married, have a family, and buy a house, right?

You better believe it!

And, in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past several years, you’re keenly aware that housing prices in the U.S. are out of control and it’s become harder and harder for regular, middle-class folks to buy homes.

But maybe that dream of home ownership isn’t exactly all it’s cracked up to be…

A young woman named Gabi posted a video and explained to TikTokkers why she regrets buying a house.

Gabi said, “If you’re a 20-something-year-old person please listen to this video.”

The TikTokker went on to list some of the expensive repairs she’s had to make on her house.

Gabi said a new air conditioning unit was $6,500, a new washing machine was $1,200, and that she has to replace her shower in the future, which she estimated will cost her about $10,000.

Gabi continued with even more expenses and said her floors need to be replaced because the wood is rotting and that will probably cost her about $10,000 to $15,000.

And finally, she said, “My sink this morning just broke. So it flooded my bathroom.”

Gabi added, “So the next time someone tells you that you should be a homeowner, and that should be your biggest goal, tell them to go **** themselves.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one person spoke up.

You might be shocked to learn that some people can still afford to buy homes…

