This Young TikTokker Explained Why She Regrets Buying A Home

We’ve been told since we were little kids that the American Dream is to get married, have a family, and buy a house, right?

You better believe it!

And, in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past several years, you’re keenly aware that housing prices in the U.S. are out of control and it’s become harder and harder for regular, middle-class folks to buy homes.

But maybe that dream of home ownership isn’t exactly all it’s cracked up to be…

A young woman named Gabi posted a video and explained to TikTokkers why she regrets buying a house.

Gabi said, “If you’re a 20-something-year-old person please listen to this video.”

The TikTokker went on to list some of the expensive repairs she’s had to make on her house.

Gabi said a new air conditioning unit was $6,500, a new washing machine was $1,200, and that she has to replace her shower in the future, which she estimated will cost her about $10,000.

Gabi continued with even more expenses and said her floors need to be replaced because the wood is rotting and that will probably cost her about $10,000 to $15,000.

And finally, she said, “My sink this morning just broke. So it flooded my bathroom.”

Gabi added, “So the next time someone tells you that you should be a homeowner, and that should be your biggest goal, tell them to go **** themselves.”

You might be shocked to learn that some people can still afford to buy homes…

